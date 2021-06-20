Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.48 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $746.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00025216 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001619 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002183 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

