Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $50.99 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,588,880 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

