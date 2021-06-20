Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Reaches $262,964.09

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $262,964.09 and $604,970.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

