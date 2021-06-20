Belt (BELT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00177322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,452.21 or 0.99799034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.22 or 0.00836671 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

