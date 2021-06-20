Belt Finance (BELT) Price Hits $17.90 on Major Exchanges

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $17.90 or 0.00050112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.21 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00132281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00176919 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,638.55 or 0.99757839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.11 or 0.00845656 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,530,578 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

