Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.71 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $3.71 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00057357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00176053 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,271.88 or 0.99658757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.00820967 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,611,225 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.