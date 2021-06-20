Bintex Futures One Day Trading Volume Tops $735,507.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $72,113.71 and approximately $735,507.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00136373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00177525 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.24 or 0.99870901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.42 or 0.00848991 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.