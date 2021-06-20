BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post sales of $448.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.90 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $429.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,082 shares of company stock worth $5,561,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

