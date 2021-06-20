Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDT shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE:BDT opened at C$8.74 on Friday. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.89 and a one year high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.42%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

