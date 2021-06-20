Bismuth Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $197.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,368,396 coins and its circulating supply is 21,299,533 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

