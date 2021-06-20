Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $553,623.75

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $553,623.75 and approximately $98.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,946.20 or 0.99942391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034839 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00353778 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00428120 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.45 or 0.00802067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00072740 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00029437 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,838,033 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

