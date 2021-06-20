Bitcoin Cash ABC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.64 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $21.17 or 0.00061111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $393.12 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,635.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.22 or 0.01545277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00433001 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000926 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003808 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

