Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00153478 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.