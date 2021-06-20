BitcoinHD (BHD) Hits Market Cap of $13.61 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $13.61 million and $7.49 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00006240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00133922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00176558 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00872794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,807.73 or 0.99882135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

