Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3,478.31

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,478.31 and $158.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,154.98 or 0.99952971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00032820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00072500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002822 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.