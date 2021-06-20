BitcoinZ Trading Down 8.2% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $1,933.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00366028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00140816 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00212844 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

