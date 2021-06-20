BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,596.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $56,991.36 and approximately $22,596.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001407 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00336502 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008959 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

