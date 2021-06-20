Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $60,051.07 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00412294 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,099,969 coins and its circulating supply is 10,099,965 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

