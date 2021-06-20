BitSend Achieves Market Capitalization of $149,779.01 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. BitSend has a market cap of $149,779.01 and approximately $128.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00426699 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003656 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017491 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.73 or 0.01013998 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,227,725 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

