BitTorrent Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $262.31 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004685 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

