BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,663 shares of company stock worth $4,155,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

