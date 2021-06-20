BlackRock Inc. Acquires 111,739 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 111,739 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.70% of German American Bancorp worth $94,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.80.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

