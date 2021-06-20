BlackRock Inc. Acquires 115,758 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.56% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $85,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $876.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

