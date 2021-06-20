BlackRock Inc. Acquires 142,940 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.11% of Theravance Biopharma worth $94,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH opened at $17.52 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

