BlackRock Inc. Acquires 25,927 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.86% of NV5 Global worth $84,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,521 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVEE opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

