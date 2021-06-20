BlackRock Inc. Acquires 281,723 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.89% of ACM Research worth $82,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.18. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

