BlackRock Inc. Acquires 352,449 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.09% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $91,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

