BlackRock Inc. Acquires 40,355 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,981,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.10% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $82,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

