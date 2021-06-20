BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 99,856 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.50% of Cutera worth $82,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUTR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cutera by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Cutera by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cutera by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $836.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $47.93.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

