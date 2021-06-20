BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.69% of National Presto Industries worth $91,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NPK opened at $97.69 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $117.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $687.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.