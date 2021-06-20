BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,429 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $85,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 589,465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

