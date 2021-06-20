BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 117.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Generation Bio worth $82,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $423,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,177 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

