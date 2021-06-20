BlackRock Inc. Buys 110,913 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 110,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of Groupon worth $88,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Groupon by 2,995.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

