BlackRock Inc. Buys 125,756 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.83% of BRP Group worth $81,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 344.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $27.91 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRP. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.