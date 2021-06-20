BlackRock Inc. Buys 222,089 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,089 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.44% of Castle Biosciences worth $93,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,662,991. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

CSTL opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

