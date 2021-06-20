BlackRock Inc. Buys 241,086 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.93% of Corsair Gaming worth $89,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,193,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSR. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.71. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

