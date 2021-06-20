BlackRock Inc. Buys 242,482 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.18% of B. Riley Financial worth $94,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

RILY opened at $68.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

