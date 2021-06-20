BlackRock Inc. Buys 99,607 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.47% of DXP Enterprises worth $83,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $29.08 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $558.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

