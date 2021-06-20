BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.74% of Hanmi Financial worth $89,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $577.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

