BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.60% of Huron Consulting Group worth $86,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $946,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.