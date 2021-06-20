BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 117,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.02% of Lydall worth $91,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lydall in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $42.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $599.85 million, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

