BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.84% of PDF Solutions worth $84,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.