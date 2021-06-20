BlackRock Inc. Has $82.27 Million Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.26% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $82,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $766.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

