BlackRock Inc. Has $86.66 Million Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.27% of Surgery Partners worth $86,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

