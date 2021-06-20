BlackRock Inc. Has $87.30 Million Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.47% of Accolade worth $87,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.86. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

