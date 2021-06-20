BlackRock Inc. Has $89.12 Million Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.03% of Phibro Animal Health worth $89,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633,981 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $10,596,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $4,119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 156,163 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $30.56.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

