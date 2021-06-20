BlackRock Inc. Has $89.39 Million Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.77% of Green Brick Partners worth $89,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.