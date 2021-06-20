BlackRock Inc. Has $90.08 Million Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323,567 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.12% of Omeros worth $90,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMER. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

OMER opened at $15.06 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

