BlackRock Inc. Has $90.39 Million Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.33% of Everi worth $90,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 99,995 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI opened at $21.21 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.49.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

