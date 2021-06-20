BlackRock Inc. Has $91.44 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 667,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.86% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $91,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.17 million, a PE ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

